Hereford Ukraine charity told it will not be made homeless
A charity set up to help Ukrainians has been told it will not be made homeless.
Hereford Help for Ukraine (HHFU) was given free use of two council-owned warehouses on Hereford's Three Elms trading estate, but was told by the authority in November it would have to leave at the end of January.
But Herefordshire Council said it was seeking to make a new unit available.
HHFU collects, sorts and dispatches items of humanitarian aid.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the councillor responsible for the authority's assets, Gemma Davies, told a meeting she was "committed to supporting the group find suitable premises".
She said those plans were "progressing well" and while there was no timescale, her colleague, councillor Pauline Crockett promised "they have not and will not be evicted".
The founder of HHFU, Olga Tverdokhlib, said: "We are still open and will be open until we move to a new place, and are still accepting aid and providing services to refugees."