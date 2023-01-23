Wychbold baby bank to open to help struggling families
A baby bank will be opened in a village this month to help people struggling in the cost of living crisis.
It will open on 28 January in Wychbold, near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Wychavon District Council said.
The baby bank was the idea of Councillor Rick Deller, who said it would be subsequently held on the last Saturday of each month.
"My wife and I appreciate the cost of having children after having our twins," he said.
"We also recognise how quickly the needs of children change and how expensive baby and toddler items are."
Anyone can attend the baby bank, which will offer second-hand clothes, toys, books and equipment for free for children up to five years old.
Mr Deller said if the bank was successful, there were plans for another in Droitwich in the future.
