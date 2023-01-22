Pledges on council schemes in Evesham and Lichfield despite funding setback
Two councils have pledged to deliver multi-million pound schemes despite missing out on government funding.
Eight projects in the West Midlands were awarded a share of £2.1bn from round two of the government's levelling up fund on Thursday.
But plans to revamp Evesham town centre in Worcestershire and a new leisure centre for Lichfield, Staffordshire, were not among them.
Both district councils said they remained committed to the schemes.
Bradley Thomas, leader of Wychavon District Council, said he was disappointed but undeterred their proposals for Evesham were rejected for funds.
Their plans aim to open up the centre of the town through a £100m revamp of the Riverside shopping centre along with the main shopping area.
Homes and facilities including a cinema complex, cafes, bars and hotel are part of the proposals.
Mr Thomas said they would "consider our next steps, which will include looking for other sources of funding".
In Lichfield, the district council said it would seek to fund a new leisure centre to replace the ageing Friary Grange centre itself.
The authority's cabinet and then the full council will be asked in February to approve putting £10m towards the scheme.
Leader Doug Pullen said they had been aware they could miss out on the levelling up funds.
"We have been working behind the scenes so that we were prepared for this eventuality as we are committed to delivering the facilities that our residents have shown they want," he said.
