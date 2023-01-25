Young Ukrainian basketballer embracing new life
A 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee is embracing life in the UK, joining Worcester Wolves basketball club.
The basketball court in war-torn Kyiv where Max used to play is now marked with bullet holes and he desperately misses his father, who remains there.
Despite this, the teenage gives himself to his sport and plays with teammates a year older.
Wolves under-17s coach Tom Cox said it was amazing to see him take part, knowing what he had been through.
"But he doesn't show that," said Mr Cox. "He knows when he walks through the door he's in a family here - this is his basketball family."
Max, who came to Worcester with his mum Alina several months ago, said: "I'm not trying to think about [the situation]. I just play.
"First of all I improve my language. Also I've got friends here, so everything here is helping me."
Despite the risks, Max's mum has recently been to Kyiv to visit her husband. When she returned to the UK, she showed Max a message recorded for him.
With Alina resting her head on her husband's shoulder, he said: "So [I'm] here in Kyiv, with your mum. She's leaving in a few days - you know that. And we just want to say that we love you and be strong."
After watching it intently, Max has his own moving message for his dad: "I want to say to him 'be safe … please. Don't worry. Everything will end and we will be together soon'."
Max's mum said of her visit: "Of course it's dangerous. But I can't stop visiting Ukraine because my husband is there.
"Our flat is ok. But our neighbours' flats was destroyed and now they have no glass [in the windows]."
Max and his mother have recently moved into a social housing flat in Worcester, after several months with host families. She is hoping to take exams to continue her career as a lawyer while in the UK.
But Max left behind everything he knew in Ukraine and said: "It was quite scary because I didn't know what I [would] do here, what [would] happen to me."
But his mum remains determined, adding: "I don't want to be a victim. I want to be a survivor.
"Because when you stay in a city or country that's being bombed, you don't know which minute is your last."