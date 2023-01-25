Boy, 15, stabbed outside Bromsgrove KFC
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed outside a KFC restaurant.
The teenager was assaulted on Charford Road, Bromsgrove, in Worcestershire at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, said West Mercia Police.
The offender was wearing a balaclava and grey tracksuit and left the scene in an unknown vehicle, said the force, which is asking for witnesses to come forward.
Insp Richard Field said: "I would like to reassure our community in Bromsgrove that we believe this to be an isolated incident and fortunately crimes of this nature are very rare".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.