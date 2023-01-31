Subterranean house planned for Herefordshire village
- Published
A partly-subterranean house with modern design may be built in a Herefordshire village after initial plans were revised amid objections.
The three-bedroom home in Cusop would back on to the Dulas brook, near Hay-on-Wye on the Welsh border.
Under proposals, it would be buried into a bank on the edge of a former quarry, with a surrounding orchard reinstated.
The previous application was withdrawn in 2022 after receiving 30 objections.
Cusop Parish Council was among those to complain, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"We feel the new proposal responds to previous concerns, particularly in terms of scale, location and historical sensitivity," the latest application stated.
Intended to be minimally visible from two other houses and also a road and landscape, the triple-glazed property would be heated "using the latest heat pump technology", the application added.
Comments can be made on the application, which is to be considered by Herefordshire Council, until 23 February.