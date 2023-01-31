Burst pipe delays opening of Hereford SEND school
The opening of a school in Hereford for children with special educational needs has been delayed by a major flood.
Debra Thomas from Mercia Learning was converting former nursery Trinity House into a school for 30 children.
After fundraising to refurbish and equip it, a burst water pipe has wrecked the building, meaning renovations have to start from scratch.
"It's just heartbreaking to think there's children that are going to have to wait even longer," said Ms Thomas.
"We've got children who are desperate to come here, we've got parents that ring us and say 'when are you opening'?"
She estimates the school, G.E.M Hereford, which has been signed off by Ofsted, faces a six-month delay in opening.
Walls and ceilings need to be rebuilt at the site set to serve children aged seven to 18, and a new kitchen and bathroom reinstalled.
"It was like torrential rain, but inside the building," said Ms Thomas.
"It was horrendous. I didn't believe it, I thought I was dreaming. It was devastating."
She is appealing for volunteers and financial contributions to help repair the damage.
