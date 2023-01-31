Man dies after single-car crash in Upton upon Severn

The road was closed for several hours for investigators, said West Mercia Police

A man in his fifties has died following a car crash in Upton upon Severn.

He was driving a red Seat Ibiza toward Longden, which left the B4211 at Newbridge Green at about 07:05 GMT, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died.

West Mercia Police is seeking witnesses to the single-vehicle crash and also people with dash-cam footage that may help investigators.

