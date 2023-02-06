Lack of NHS funding heartbreaking, says striking West Midlands paramedic
A paramedic taking part in strikes has said he is heartbreakingly frustrated with the state of the NHS.
Mark Smith, from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) is one of several thousand ambulance workers in England and Wales taking part in strikes this month.
He has been a paramedic for more than 40 years and said the NHS had been ignored for too long.
The government said the ongoing strike action would concern the public.
Simon Day, another WMAS paramedic who lives near Telford, said the wages "stagnation" and underfunding of the NHS "as a whole" was the root cause of pressures causing high numbers of workers to leave.
"It's completely demoralising," Mr Day, who is branch secretary for the GMB union, said.
Monday marks the NHS' biggest day of strikes this winter with ambulance staff in the GMB and Unite unions involved, as well as Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England.
The ambulance strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to continue to dial 999 in an emergency.
Unions want above-inflation pay rises, but in the case of ambulance workers and physiotherapists have not specified a figure.
The RCN is calling for a 19% pay rise.
The government has said the demands are unaffordable, and pay rises were decided by independent pay review bodies.
Mr Smith, from Hereford, a paramedic with the RAF in Iraq during both Gulf Wars, said the dispute was not just about pay but overall funding for the NHS.
He said his job had always been hard and stressful, dealing with very sick patients, but it had become harder.
'Nothing you can do'
"Now we will rush to a patient on blue lights and sirens. We might be in Hereford, they might be in Kington or even Ludlow and then we rush them to the hospital where we will then sit outside and that can go on for a long period of time," he said.
"The problem then is we've got them to the hospital and there are no places in hospital for this individual... this is becoming a daily occurrence... and there is literally nothing you can do.
"They look at you with their eyes, pleadingly - you're just so frustrated. It's heartbreaking. This is not what I signed up for.
"We've been under-funded and we've had below-inflation pay rises for the last 12 years, yet that's not true of politicians."
Mr Day, 56, spoke to the BBC at the end of a 12-hour shift in which he had spent seven-and half hours looking after one patient unable to get a bed at a hospital.
"It's just not what we were trained to do," he said.
"Also we will be hearing calls on the radio about category one responses so we have to take on board the guilt of that as well."
Mr Day added, as had become usual, he could not have his 45-minute break, which resulted from general staff shortages.
It all placed "stresses and strains on staff members month after month," he said.
Mr Day believes the public understand workers are striking, not just about pay, but how the situation impacts care.
"I think the public fully understand that ambulance workers and NHS workers want to provide, not a minimum standard of care but best stand of care they can," he said.
While the NHS budget has traditionally risen by an average of 4% above inflation each year, since 2010, the average annual rate of increase has been half that.
The government has pointed to extra funding for the NHS and social care, including up to £8bn announced in the Autumn Statement.
Further strikes are planned by ambulance workers on 17 February and in March.