Worcester tools manufacturer Mazak to recruit more apprentices
- Published
A leading machine tools manufacturer is offering apprenticeships in a growing scheme that costs a million a year.
Yamazaki Mazak based in Worcester received more than 100 applications last year after offering 17 apprenticeships.
The organisation is now recruiting for 25 roles as part of the new scheme this year.
Mazak said a third of its whole workforce was made up of former or current apprentices.
The apprenticeships run for three years with successful candidates going on to receive permanent jobs at the end of the scheme.
According to a recent Chamber of Commerce Survey of 427 firms, 71% of employers in the Herefordshire and Worcestershire region said they had faced recruitment issues due to skill shortages in the area.
It comes as the Department of Education announced that thousands of apprenticeships are to be offered alongside undergraduate degrees in plans to broaden options in UCAS.
Treasury Minister John Glen said that more parents should consider encouraging children to apply for apprenticeships instead of pushing for university.
Amelia Hughes, a current apprentice at Mazak, said it had allowed her to complete university-standard work whilst receiving payment.
"I'm doing level three, you can do right up to a level seven, which is the equivalent of a university degree," she said.
"You can still do university-standard things with an apprenticeship, which I think a lot of people don't realise."
Apprentice Matt Jarvis said his friends who had chosen to attend university were "quite shocked" at how far he had progressed during this time at the manufacturing firm.
"I've always wanted to go down an engineering path," he said.
"Mazak was kind of the only option for me and I knew straight away that I had my heart set on it."
