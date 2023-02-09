Urgent Leominster aid appeal for Turkey earthquake victims
- Published
A group set up to send aid to Ukraine is collecting emergency donations for earthquake survivors in Turkey.
Marina Morris from Leominster Aid for Ukraine plans to send a lorry load to the region in the coming days.
She is appealing for donations, with collection centres set up at sport centres and supermarkets in Leominster and Kington.
"I'm just so lost for words at the generosity that people have shown," she said.
"I mean, I keep putting out pleas virtually daily and they respond."
The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake has now reached more than 11,200.
"You can't put it into words can you, I mean it's horrendous," said Ms Morris, who has teamed up with a volunteer group in Ross-on-Wye to arrange transportation.
"This has happened so fast and they need the aid there quickly, very quickly," she added.
While collecting for Ukraine remained a priority, the group knew from experience what displaced communities would need, said Ms Morris.
"All things baby related, then it is sanitary items for the ladies and toiletries, soaps, hand wipes and things like that. Then it is basic food items," she said.
"I know the generosity of the people of Herefordshire and Leominster and hopefully they will rally round and support this."
