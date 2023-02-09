Woman dies a week after Ross-on-Wye minibus crash

GWAAC helicopterGWAAC
The woman was flown to hospital in Bristol by the Great Western Air Ambulance

A woman has died in hospital a week after being hit by a minibus.

West Mercia Police said the pedestrian, in her 70s, was struck on the B4234 Ledbury Road in Ross-on-Wye at about 15:00 GMT on 1 February.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said she was in a critical condition and being cared for by bystanders when paramedics arrived.

She was flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she died on 8 February.

Police have asked to talk to people who may have seen the collision or recorded it on dashboard-mounted cameras.

