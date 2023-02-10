Ledbury mayor runs 333rd and final marathon
Published
A 75-year-old mayor running his 333rd marathon says it will be his last.
Phillip Howells is taking part in his final long-distance event at Shrewsbury Sports Village cycle track.
The Ledbury mayor, who has a condition which causes an irregular heart rate, is fulfilling a goal set 13 years ago after completing his 100th marathon.
Mr Howells said the achievement, which "time and time again seemed an unlikely prospect" will bring "total fulfilment".
"Never ever lost the faith and belief though and now there is just this final act to unfold," he added.
The mayor was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation midway towards his goal, a condition which causes bouts of dizziness and fatigue.
He also underwent a major operation on his back in 2014, but was back in racing form six months later.
The target, set after he realised his 100 marathon club membership number was 333, includes an even split of conventional, off-road and ultra events.
His achievements placed him at 878 on a world ranking list for marathon runners who have achieved more than 300 events.
Mr Howells said he is "delighted and touched" his "marathon mates" will join him on the 43-lap race.
"I expect to feel, in equal measure, huge satisfaction, tied with immeasurable relief when the longed for last lap is behind me," he said.
"It will be an occasion both joyous and poignant and I can't wait to get it finally completed for the record and posterity."
Mr Howells, who plans to continue running short distances, is raising money for the mayor's chosen charity Strong Young Minds.
