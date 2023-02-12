Worcester: Man suffers unexplained head injuries in street
- Published
Police want to know how a man came to suffer head injuries on a Worcester street.
He is in his 30s and was wearing a yellow high-visibility coat when he was found at the corner of Sidbury and Wylds Lane, close to a row of shops, at 05:45 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
West Mercia Police said it wanted to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen something suspicious.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.