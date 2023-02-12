Worcester: Man suffers unexplained head injuries in street

The corner of Sidbury and Wylds Lane in WorcesterGoogle
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment

Police want to know how a man came to suffer head injuries on a Worcester street.

He is in his 30s and was wearing a yellow high-visibility coat when he was found at the corner of Sidbury and Wylds Lane, close to a row of shops, at 05:45 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

West Mercia Police said it wanted to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen something suspicious.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.