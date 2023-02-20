Ledbury mayor: 'I got to a level that didn't seem possible at 75'
- Published
A 75-year-old man who completed 333 marathons said he felt "extremely fulfilled" to finish the challenge.
Phillip Howells, who has a condition causing an irregular heart rate, said to meet his goal was "astonishing".
"I never lost belief, but equally it seemed very unlikely," said the Ledbury mayor. "One by one I ticked them off."
He completed his final marathon at the Shrewsbury Sports Village cycle track on 10 February but said he had no plans to hang up his trainers just yet.
"No more marathons and no more long distance events," he said, but added he still harboured ambitions to hit milestones with half marathons and Park Run events.
Mr Howells set himself the target of 333 marathons 13 years ago after completing his 100th. He decided on 333 to reflect his membership number in the 100 Marathon Club.
He completed the final event in seven hours and 10 minutes, about two hours behind his fastest time when he was in his 50s.
"In a way, I find it far more fulfilling than when I was able to run faster because it's so mentally demanding," he said.
"I have to dig deep, sometimes it's like running through treacle."
The mayor was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation midway towards his goal, a condition which causes bouts of dizziness and fatigue.
He said the heart condition added another challenge but he hoped his achievement would inspire others to take up running.
"It goes to show, if you've got a goal in mind and you're determined, you can do most things you want," Mr Howells said.
"I got to a level which didn't seem possible at 75. I've got to be grateful."
