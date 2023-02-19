Wychavon council reveals £30k fund for coronation celebrations
A £30,000 fund is being made available to support celebrations in part of Worcestershire to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
Wychavon District Council will tell town and parish councils how they can access money for street parties and community events over the weekend.
It is scrapping fees for road closure notices for anyone holding a street party to celebrate the coronation.
The funding figure is double the amount for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.
The authority said it would contact town and parish councils in the next few weeks, ahead of the coronation of the King and Queen Camilla on 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.
The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will be held on 7 May, along with a concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle.
On 8 May, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering and join work being undertaken to support their local areas.
Council executive board member for stronger communities, culture and sport, Rob Adams, said: "After the success of our Platinum Jubilee Fund last year which gave £15,000 to town and parish councils to support those celebrations, we've decided to double the support on offer this time."
