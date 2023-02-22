Three guilty of beating man to death in Kington garden
- Published
Three men have been found guilty of beating a husband to death in front of his wife and stepson in his own back garden.
Carl Dyche, 51, was seriously injured after the killers climbed over the back gate of his property in Kington, Herefordshire, where they unleashed a "brutal" assault on 2 December 2021.
He died in hospital three days later.
Ajay Price 21, Luke Bellis, 30, and John Lock, 35 were convicted of murder at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Price, of Wellington Lane, Canon Pyon; Bellis, of High Street in Kington; and Lock, of Greenfields, Kington, will be sentenced on 24 March.
On the night of the attack, the defendants carried out sustained and repeated blows on Mr Dyche, whose family tried to intervene, West Mercia Police said.
"Carl Dyche was senselessly beaten in a brutal and unmotivated attack in front of his wife and young stepson," said Det Insp Chris Percival.
"Both provided evidence to help reach a guilty verdict, an incredibly difficult task for grieving families, especially those who witnessed this harrowing event in person."
In tribute, Mrs Dyche said her husband "touched so many lives" and will be "missed by everyone who knew him".
