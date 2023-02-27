Plans drawn up for £14.5m revamp of Bromsgrove's former market hall site
Plans for a £14.5m transformation of a former market hall into an exhibition, dining and office space will go on display next month.
Restaurants and bars would be on the ground floor of the new building on St John Street, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.
A pavilion building would host exhibitions and events, the district council said.
Planning permission will be sought after the consultation events.
The site is currently home to a temporary events space, BirdBox, which will showcase the designs on 4 March. Then they will be at Bromsgrove Library on 6 March.
The district council successfully bid for the funds from the government's levelling up fund.
The building will also be available for use by businesses and will be surrounded by a new public space, the authority said.