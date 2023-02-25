Five arrests after animal rights protest at Ledbury lab
- Published
Five people have been arrested after animal rights activists gathered for a protest outside a drugs laboratory.
Members of Camp Beagle UK were among protesters outside Sequani on Bromyard Road in Ledbury, Herefordshire.
The group campaigns against beagles and other animals being used for drug and chemical testing in the UK.
Sequani uses laboratory animals in clinical trials and said it does so to ensure the highest standards of product safety.
West Mercia Police said four of the suspects detained at the protest were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
The fifth was held on suspicion of a breach under the public order act, the force said.
"We respect the right to peaceful protest, however, where criminal offences are committed will take action against those suspected of being involved," said Supt Mel Paley.
Sequani confirmed there had been a demonstration outside its premises on Saturday.
It said in a statement that it mainly uses rats and mice in its studies however rabbits, dogs and pigs are also used.
A spokesperson said animals were used "in discovery science or to create and safety test medicines", which include Covid-19 vaccines and cancer and Alzheimer's treatments.
Their statement added that the company uses non-animal testing where possible and that when animals are used they are cared for "to the very highest standards of animal welfare".
The BBC has contacted Camp Beagle UK for comment.