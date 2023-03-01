Droitwich granddad with MND pushes on with fundraising
- Published
A man with motor neurone disease (MND) who has reached a fundraising target of £20,000 says he is determined to raise more for charity.
John Adams, 78, of Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire, was diagnosed with MND in 2017 and began raising money for research through various events.
His efforts have seen funds pass £23,000 and his family says he wants to skydive and get a tattoo to raise more.
"He's inspirational, our hero and just amazing," granddaughter Emily said.
"Everything he does, he puts 100% into it and it's just great."
Mr Adams, who communicates by writing or via a voice machine, said: "I now have 24-hour care. MND has taken my voice, walking, eating but it will never take my sense of humour.
"I'm inspirational? It's my smile."
The fundraising efforts for MND research have seen Mr Adams collect hundreds of Easter eggs, display messages on a Christmas tree in exchange for donations and make Christmas gift tags.
His granddaughter told BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester she was getting married in June and her grandfather would be part of the occasion.
"Granddad's always been my hero, with my dad - I've always looked up to [them] when I was younger, granddad especially, so it's amazing he can still be there," Emily said.
"The fact that we got told six years ago he's got 18 months to live and he's still here and will see me get married, it's quite touching as I never thought that would happen."
Amanda Devlin, from the MND Association, said she knew Mr Adams well and praised his efforts for the charity.
"It's amazing, totally amazing. For a gentleman who is sitting in a wheelchair and can't speak, he is such an amazing ambassador for the charity," she said.