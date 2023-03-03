Worcester Tory MP Robin Walker to step down at next election
The Worcester MP and former government minister Robin Walker has announced that he will be standing down at the next general election.
The Conservative MP, who was first elected in 2010, said he needed to prioritise his family.
Mr Walker served as an education minister and Northern Ireland minister in Boris Johnson's government.
In a letter to the local party chairman he said he was "immensely proud" of the things they had achieved together.
"I have come to the conclusion that my young family needs me to be more present and that the strains of living in two places and weekend commitments involved with the life of an MP, are not ones I can continue to sustain," he wrote.
In response, Chris Rimell, Chairman of Worcester Conservatives, said members were "sad" to learn of his decision.
He added that they would select a candidate for the next election who was "up to the job of continuing with the very high standards" that Mr Walker had set.
The MP currently chairs the Commons Education Select Committee and is a former Brexit minister.
Fellow Worcestershire Tory MP Sajid Javid confirmed in December he would also be stepping down.
