Speed to be reduced on A46 Worcestershire after deaths
A speed limit is to be reduced in a bid to improve safety on a road where several people have died.
Campaigners have been calling for the change after dozens of crashes on the A46 between Evesham and Beckford in Worcestershire.
The limit will temporarily drop from 60 to 40mph over a one-mile (1.5km) stretch at Hinton Cross, with signs also installed, National Highways says.
The lower limit could become permanent in the future, it adds.
Precise dates for the work and when the new limit is in force are yet to be confirmed.
"Slowing the traffic on the main A46 will now give vehicles wanting to join from the local side roads extra time to complete their manoeuvres safely," Fiona McKenzie, from National Highways, said.
In February 2022, campaigners said there were 47 crashes on the stretch during a five-year period, with nine fatalities.
Their efforts won the support of the MP for West Worcestershire, Harriet Baldwin, who said she was thankful for the change.
"As someone who regularly has to cross the road, I've seen the treacherous junctions at first-hand, many times," she explained.
New signs and road markings will be installed from just north of Hinton Cross to just south of the B4078 at Sedgeberrow over the coming weeks, National Highways says.
