Plans for solar farm in Herefordshire to power 9,000 homes
- Published
Plans to build a solar farm to power 9,000 homes in Herefordshire are being recommended for approval.
The proposed 25MW installation is set to be built near the villages of Westhide and Withington, near Hereford.
Forty public objections have been made and two parish councils oppose the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) says.
Herefordshire councillors are being recommended to approve the plans when they discuss them on Wednesday.
The solar farm would be made up of more than 45,000 panels across four fields and the plans from Ersun (Westhide SPV) Ltd include security fencing and CCTV.
Ocle Pychard Group Parish Council said it still objected to the proposals, adding concerns over noise pollution and flooding were not addressed.
Withington Parish Council said it was also opposed, LDRS said.
But no objections have been made by groups including the Environment Agency or Herefordshire Council's officers.
Meanwhile, a solar farm which could power 16,600 homes annually it set to be built on a disused airfield in Shropshire after the approval of plans.
The 49MW installation is earmarked for 52 hectares (128 acres) of land at a site in Eaton Upon Tern, near Market Drayton.
The plans were unanimously backed by Shropshire Council's planning committee.
