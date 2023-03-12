Peter Collins: Racing driver memorial appeal bid
- Published
A bronze memorial to a racing driver who died in a Grand Prix nearly 65 years ago is being planned in his home county.
An appeal is hoping to raise £15,000 to create a bust of Peter Collins, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire.
Collins won several Grands Prix and died in a racing accident in 1958.
The campaign to raise the funds is being led by Mark Andrews who said he was "optimistic" people in his home county would support the effort.
"If this campaign can help people learn about Peter and understand exactly how great a driver he was, then it will be very worthwhile," he said.
Collins raced for several of the main racing teams of his era including Aston Martin, Maserati and Ferrari.
He won races including in Belgium, France and the British Grand Prix, and in 1956 the Guild of Motoring Writers elected him as their "Driver of the Year".
During a race that year, he handed his car over to Juan Manuel Fangio, often described as the greatest racing driver of all time, when his car broke down.
The Argentinian driver - who won five world championships - described it as the most sporting gesture he had ever witnessed.
Collins died during a race at the German Grand Prix when his car ran along a grass bank, somersaulted and threw him from his vehicle.
Mr Andrews, managing director of holiday experience firm European Driving Tours, said he started the campaign due to his interest in racing of the era.
"He was right at the vanguard of British motorsport at a time when it was a pretty dangerous thing to do and I just thought it would be lovely to have a lasting memorial to Peter in his image," he said.
"We're really optimistic that the people of Kidderminster and beyond will join in with this campaign."
His plan is for the life-size bronze bust of Collins to be placed at his home circuit of Shelsley Walsh.