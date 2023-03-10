Woman jailed for sex offences against 14-year-old boy
- Published
A woman has been found guilty of sexual offences against a boy who was 14.
Patricia Lewis, 22, from Hereford, is due to be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on 28 April.
West Mercia Police said it had been a "complex and challenging case".
It praised the victim and his family for showing "courage and determination" in coming forward to report the abuse and for "speaking openly and honestly about the abuse and then living the experience of the trial".
Lewis, who was on remand at HMP Eastwood Park, was found guilty of one count of causing a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity and two counts of sexual activity with a child.
Worcester Crown Court heard the offences were committed in 2021.
