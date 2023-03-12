Redditch: Arrest after man stabbed multiple times
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed multiple times.
Police say the victim was attacked in Redditch after he left the Oast House pub on Papermill Drive in the early hours.
He arrived at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham at around 12:35 GMT, where he remains in a critical condition.
Police arrested a 26-year-old who remains in police custody.
West Mercia Police say, although they know the victim left the pub, they are not yet sure where the attack took place.
CCTV showed the victim leaving the pub in a white Audi Q3 at around 23:55, police said.
"We're particularly keen to identify a group of around eight-ten men who were in the car park at the time the victim left," the force added.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Lougher said: "If you are one of these people, or were in the pub last night and have any information which may help our investigation, I'd ask you to please get in touch as soon as possible".