Witnesses sought as man dies in van crash near Evesham
- Published
A man has died in a crash near Evesham in Worcestershire.
The driver, who was in his 20s, was injured at Blake's Hill in North Littleton at about 20:20 GMT on Tuesday and died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
It is thought his white Ford transit van was travelling from the direction of Pebworth when the crash happened.
West Mercia Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.