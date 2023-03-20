RSPCA probes discovery of dead dog tied to tree
- Published
The body of a dog has been found tied to a tree in Worcestershire woodland.
The RSPCA said it believed the grey and white American Bully XL was alive when it was left there but died in below-freezing temperatures.
RSPCA inspector Thea Kerrison said it was a "truly heart-breaking incident and it is so upsetting to think that this poor dog died alone while waiting to be discovered".
The animal was found on Barrow Hill in the Belbroughton area on 13 March.
It was spotted by a passer-by who contacted the RSPCA.
Insp Kerrison said: "The area where he was abandoned is remote and he was tied to a tree which wasn't near a pathway, so whoever did this cruel act likely did so with the intention of the dog not being found."
The dog was microchipped but the RSPCA said the associated address did not exist and the mobile number did not work.
The charity said it believed the owner was local to the area and asked for anyone who recognised the description of the dog, or knew the person to whom it belonged, to make contact.
In October 2022, the RSPCA said the number of abandoned pets in England and Wales was up 25% compared to the previous year.
