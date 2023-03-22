Rare Grevy's zebra born at West Midland Safari Park
Meet Lola - an endangered zebra that has been born at West Midland Safari Park.
The Grevy's zebra was born during the early hours of 17 March at the attraction in Bewdley, Worcestershire.
The foal was the second born to its mother Akuna as part of a European breeding programme that aims to conserve endangered species.
The park said it was "delighted" to announce the birth of one of Africa's most endangered large mammals.
Following identification that the foal was a female, keepers at the park picked the name Lola, as all animals born this year are set to have names beginning with the letter L.
The park, set to commemorate its 50th birthday this year, had also recently celebrated the birth of an endangered giraffe.
Head of wildlife Angela Potter said: "We are delighted to announce the birth of a beautiful female foal to our Grevy's zebra mare, Akuna."
The mare had been recommended to breed with a male zebra, named Kees, who had arrived from Cologne Zoo in Germany in October 2020.
Due to hunting, habitat loss and severe drought, numbers of Grevy's zebra's in the wild are estimated to be under 3,000, 90% of which are found is northern Kenya.
"Every birth is important, as these zebras are endangered in the wild," Ms Potter said.
"They are one of Africa's most endangered large mammals," she added.
The foal will be mixed with the other female zebra at the park, named Nafeesa, before being let out onto the safari where it will share its home with a white rhino, as well as buffalos and antelopes.
The zebras can be seen on the park's four-mile drive-through safari.
