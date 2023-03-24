Solar farm to power 9,000 homes in Herefordshire approved
- Published
Plans to build a solar farm to power 9,000 homes have been approved amid concerns from residents.
The proposed installation for more than 45,000 solar panels is to be built on fields near the village of Westhide, near Hereford.
Residents and some councillors had objected to proposals over noise and possible flooding concerns.
Councillors at Herefordshire Council approved the plans at a meeting on Wednesday.
Ersun (Westhide SPV) Ltd had sought permission for the plans for the solar farm, which include security fencing, lighting, CCTV and environmental enhancements on land bordering a disused canal.
Proposals had been recommended for approval, although 40 public objections and two parish councils had opposed the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Anna Green, from Withington Parish Council, said the plan had posed a flood risk and and would "industrialise the landscape".
However, Gulya Isyanova, on behalf of the applicant, said the firm had consulted with the local community and had changed proposals accordingly.
Solar power had a "critical" role to play in providing sustainable, renewable and affordable energy, she had added.
But Councillor Jonathan Lester said the plan had a negative effect on communities, farmland and the landscape.
He had called the installation of underground cables linking to the Withington substation a "substantial" engineering operation.
The plans had been met with further environmental concerns from Herefordshire councillors, Sebastian Bowen and Nigel Shaw, with Councillor Paul Rone having argued that proposals could not have been rejected in light of a "climate change emergency".
Mr Shaw had also suggested noise management could be reviewed quarterly rather than annually to address noise concerns.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk