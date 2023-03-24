Penguin sculpture trail announced for Worcester
Penguin sculptures are arriving in Worcester next summer to form the city's third public art trail.
Forty penguins will line the streets for eight weeks in 2024 to raise funds for St Richard's Hospice.
Smaller chicks designed by schools and community groups will also appear in the project called Waddle of Worcester.
The hospice's chief executive Mike Wilkerson said: "The concept of picking penguins this year is so exciting. It was so brilliant to see it revealed."
The project is a follow-up to Worcester Stands Tall and Worcester's Big Parade, which saw giraffe and elephant sculptures raise more than £700,000 combined.
Sara Matthews, who is leading the project for St Richard's Hospice said: "{Penguins} huddle together to keep each other warm...coming together to look after people, it's everything we stand for."
"We can't wait to see our huddle of happy penguins standing among Worcester's iconic landmarks," she added.
The sculptures will be sponsored by businesses and brought to life with designs created by artists from Worcestershire and beyond.
At the end of the trail, the figures will be auctioned to raise funds for the hospice.