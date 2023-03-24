Appeal as woman dies days after car hits her in Worcester
A woman has died almost a week after she was hit by a car, prompting a police appeal.
The woman, in her 50s, was struck by a blue Seat Ibiza on Berkeley Way in Worcester at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.
Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening but she died at her home on Thursday.
The driver, who stopped at the scene, was assisting police, the force said.
"This is a very sad update after her injuries initially appeared to not be life-threatening, our thoughts are very much with the family of the lady who has died," PC Richard Fellows said.
"Our appeal now is for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation."
