Runner to attempt lumberjack marathon record
A man is hoping to set a world record for being the fastest to run the London Marathon dressed as a lumberjack.
Chris Garratt, 47, from Kempsey in Worcestershire, has been training to run in a lumberjack's heavy boots, carrying a replica axe.
He works at the University of Worcester and plans to raise money for its charity of the year, Worcester Foodbank.
He said he would also grow a full beard "to get into the spirit".
Mr Garratt said he wanted to challenge himself but was looking for a "target that was realistic".
He has been training with the help of the university's sports therapy and sports science teams and said he expects to lose around 6-8 litres of fluid in the race.
The record attempt, which will take place on 23 April, has been registered with Guinness World Records.
Mr Garratt took part in the virtual London Marathon last year.
He also completed 50 miles in 12 hours during lockdown, by running 2,500 laps of his house, to raise money for the NHS.
