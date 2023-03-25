Easter food vouchers offered to Herefordshire children

Struggling families in Herefordshire have been offered food vouchers worth £45 per child over the Easter school holidays.

Herefordshire Council said more than 4,500 primary and secondary-aged children would be entitled.

The offer, which will cost an expected £209,000, will be paid from the £1.33m the council received from the Government 's Household Support Fund.

The council said it hoped it would help families to pay essential bills.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the vouchers would be delivered through schools.

