Armed police called after concerns baby in Hereford was at risk
- Published
An armed response team was called over fears a baby "was at risk of significant harm", West Mercia Police has said.
An area around a property in High Town, Hereford, was cordoned off on Monday afternoon "due to the nature of the threats being made" the force said.
A number of buildings were searched, but all were found to be clear.
Inquiries revealed the the call come from outside of the UK. The cordon was removed at 22:00 BST.
The force said a suspect had been identified and it was working with European police forces to take action and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of any children.
They have been able to confirm that no baby was harmed during the incident.
The area cordoned off included High Town and East Street and police dog handlers were also called.
"Given the nature of the threats being made I am confident that our response was appropriate and proportionate," Supt Helen Wain said.
She also said it had been an "incredibly distressing incident" and commended the officers involved.
