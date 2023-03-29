Pet Kunekune pig killed in Storridge in suspected meat heist
- Published
The owners of a pet pig say they are heartbroken after it was believed to have been killed for its meat.
Holly, a four-year-old Kunekune pig, was a popular sight for motorists passing the field on the A4103 in Storridge, near Malvern.
Yolande Doughty said she found an "absolute scene of devastation", including blood marks, when she went to feed her on 22 March.
"She'd been barbarically killed in her shelter whilst sleeping," she said.
"And these people had then taken her away and it's just beyond horrific."
West Mercia Police said the theft had been reported and its investigation was ongoing.
Ms Doughty believes several people may have stolen the pig, which weighed about 100kg (15st 10 lb).
The National Farmers Union (NFU) said it may have been sold as meat.
It is believed the pig was killed in the early hours and carried over a barbed wire fence, about 4ft (1.2m) high, before being dragged 150 yards (137m) to a waiting vehicle.
Ms Doughty said: "On the Wednesday morning I came down to feed Holly, as I would every other morning along with the donkeys, and she would normally be out in the field at that point, pottering around and she wasn't."
She appealed for anyone who had the "slightest bit of information" to contact police.
"We need justice for Holly. They [the thieves] have got to be stopped before they do it to anyone else," she said.
"Holly was adored by, not just ourselves, she was adored by many, many other people in the community."
Jake Freestone, chairman of Worcestershire NFU, said the incident was "really sad" but not uncommon.
"There are livestock thefts and thefts of wildlife, poaching particularly round our neck of the woods with deer, on quite a regular occurrence," he said.
"The cost of living is definitely going to put this up the agenda of unscrupulous people who could make a relatively easy few pounds on some meat."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk