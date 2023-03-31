Leominster handyman fraudster jailed for conning 14 victims
- Published
A handyman has been jailed for defrauding 14 people out of thousands of pounds for work he "had no intention of carrying out", Herefordshire Council said.
Naheed Plumridge, 48, of Churchill Avenue, Leominster, took more than £17,000 from his victims, some of whom were vulnerable, Worcester Crown Court heard.
He was sentenced to 33 months in prison for 15 counts of fraud.
He had previously pleaded guilty.
Over a five-year period, Plumridge - who also used the name Deehan Williams - made outrageous excuses for not starting work for which he had taken deposits, the court heard.
They included needing to recover from the suicide of family members.
The largest individual deposit taken by the fraudster was £4,500 for landscaping work that remained unfinished.
Marc Willimont, Herefordshire Council's head of public protection, said: "If asked for payment up front for materials by any other means, arrange to pay the builders' merchant only and have the materials delivered directly to your property."
