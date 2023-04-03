Evesham ramblers group campaigns for walking award
A group of ramblers are hoping to rally support to get Evesham in Worcestershire awarded Walkers are Welcome status in a bid to boost the local economy.
Evesham Rambling Club has been working for five years to meet the criteria.
The initiative promotes walking in towns and villages across the UK to boost wellbeing and mental health.
An online petition has been set up, but the group still needs hundreds of extra votes.
So far, the group has achieved five out of the six requirements needed to secure the status. However, to meet the final criteria, they have to gain 5% of the town's approval.
If the campaigners succeed in getting a total of 1,300 signatures, Evesham will become the first location in Worcestershire to secure the status, the group has said.
Alan Saunders, club secretary, said: "We consider this area to be a very attractive area for walkers to come to, we have a lot to offer.
"If we can attract people into the town, it helps the local economy."
