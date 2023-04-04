Hereford police station shut after 'grenade' handed in
- Published
The police station in Hereford has been closed after a member of the public handed in what is believed to be a hand grenade.
West Mercia Police confirmed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal were assessing the device.
A cordon has been put around the station in Bath Street and is likely to be there for some time.
The force said it was a precaution and reassured the public there is no risk to the wider community.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.