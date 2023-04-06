'Use NHS wisely' warning ahead of post-Easter strike
- Published
People have been urged to "use the NHS as wisely", over the coming days, as it comes under extra pressure.
Easter weekend will be followed by a four-day strike by junior doctors and Dr Lisa McNally, Worcestershire's director of public health, said the NHS would see "quite a bit of strain".
She asked people to use the non-emergency 111 phone line if possible.
Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are calling for a 35% pay rise in England.
Dr Diane Adamson, a major trauma consultant at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, said junior doctors formed "a significant part of our workforce and a very valued part of our workforce".
The hospital has had to cancel procedures to prioritise emergencies, but Dr Adamson said: "We support the junior doctors in the action they are taking, so we will support them by holding the fort while they do what they need to do."
Hospital bosses have called upon consultants to fill the gap, along with NHS staff such as nurses and pharmacists who have "advanced treatment abilities".
The BMA said its pay demands were to make up for 15 years of below-inflation wage rises, but the government has called the claim unrealistic.
Junior doctors represent more than 40% of the medical workforce and include those fresh out of university through to experienced medics with more than 10 years of experience.
About two-thirds are BMA members.
During March's junior doctors' strike, hospitals were able to draft in consultants to provide cover, but an estimated quarter of them are on leave next week.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the government was concerned safety was at risk.
"We are working with NHS England to put in place contingency plans to protect patient safety," it said.
Dr McNally said: "I guess we just have to use the NHS as wisely as we can and leave the space for the people that really need it."
She said people should use the internet, where possible, to find out which services would be affected and to "look after each other".
She added the NHS had planned for a "really busy" Bank Holiday weekend and expected that to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
