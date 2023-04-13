Mum haunted by Worcester triple child killing memories
A woman whose three children were murdered by the same man 50 years ago says she still remembers what happened to them every day.
David McGreavy killed Elsie Urry's children Paul Ralph, four, Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha at their Worcester home in 1973.
Ms Urry said she had lived with their deaths ever since.
"I don't celebrate Christmas, I don't do anything like that because I can't, it's too upsetting," she said.
"When they have parties and Christmases I can't go and mix, it upsets me too much."
Now living in Hampshire, she said she still visited the graves of her children as much as she could.
"I've just had to live with it ever since. I've got it in my head all the time," Ms Urry added.
Warning - this article contains distressing content
McGreavy, who was dubbed the "Monster of Worcester", was 21 and lodging with the family at the time of the murders. He had been staying with them because he had fallen out with his parents.
He strangled Paul at the home in Gillam Street, Rainbow Hill, while Dawn was found with her throat cut. Samantha died from a compound fracture to the skull and the bodies of all three children were left on railings.
Ms Urry was told in June 2019 the killer had been released from prison and said she had campaigned against the decision.
"He shouldn't have been let out. He took three lives, not just one. They said it was for life so why not keep him in there?" the 72-year-old told BBC Hereford and Worcester.
At the time, the Ministry of Justice said McGreavy "will be on licence for the rest of his life and subject to strict conditions".
The only support Ms Urry said she had received after her children's deaths had been from her family, but she added it had also been difficult seeing their children.
"Their children have grown up and have had children and I think what would have been if I'd had mine here," she said.
