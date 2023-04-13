Blue crayon scrawled over 230-year-old Sabrina statue at Croome

The Sabrina statueNational Trust
The statue of the Roman Naiade, Sabrina, takes its name from the nymph spirit of the Severn.
By Oprah Flash & Isabel Kimbrey
BBC News, West Midlands

Museum staff were left dismayed after a historic statue was scribbled on.

Bright blue crayon markings were scrawled across the face, arms and torso of the 230-year-old Sabrina statue at Croome, Worcester.

A memorial to landscape architect Capability Brown was also defaced sometime during 8 April, the National Trust said.

The markings have been removed from the statue but work to clean the memorial is ongoing.

National Trust
The scribbling is believed to have happened during opening hours on 8 April
National Trust
The National Trust has confirmed the blue crayon marks have now been removed

Carved from Coade stone, the sculpture is thought to have been made in 1802 and depicts the Roman Naiade, Sabrina, in a grotto which was originally decorated with shells, coral and gems.

"We are dismayed that this has happened," said a National Trust spokesperson.

They added: "Disappointing as they are, incidents like this are very rare considering the millions of visitors who enjoy and respect the places in our care."

Work to remove crayon marks from the Lancelot 'Capability' Brown Memorial are ongoing. His work landscaping the grounds is thought to have been his first large commission.

National Trust
Work is still in progress to remove the crayon marks from the Lancelot 'Capability' Brown memorial

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.