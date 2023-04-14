Prize Ryeland show sheep stolen in suspected meat heist
A dozen prize pedigree show sheep have been stolen, probably to be sold as meat, a breeder says.
One animal was also left tied up in the field during the "callous" theft from a field in the Droitwich area.
The flock's owner, Jack Deakins, 23, discovered his rare-breed coloured Ryeland sheep had been taken on Wednesday, saying the animals were not fit for human consumption.
"It's like they've taken a bit of our family," added his mum Hilary, 59.
It is believed the theft took place at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, as car headlights had been seen in the area.
"We think they had bound them, thrown them over a fence and then carried them quite a long distance to load them into a vehicle," said Ms Deakins.
"We don't believe it was a sheep trader, as they're all tagged and recordable."
The breeder, who has a flock of Bishops Wood Ryelands, said she feared the worst, "and that they've gone to some unsavoury slaughter house somewhere".
"They're far too good for that, they don't deserve to be treated like that," she said.
Her son, who runs Orchard Heights Coloured Ryelands, had been "building the flock for years," she added, exhibiting them all over the country.
In a Facebook post, shared more than 20,000 times, he said the ewes had recently had medication, and therefore should not be eaten.
West Mercia Police is asking for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.
