Man admits sending offensive Hillsborough tweets
- Published
A man has admitted posting offensive tweets to the sister of a victim of the Hillsborough disaster.
Zakir Hussain was accused of sending four offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages to Louise Brookes, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.
Ms Brookes' brother Andrew was among the 97 Liverpool fans who died as a result of the terrace crush in Sheffield in 1989.
Mr Hussain pleaded guilty to three of the charges but denied the fourth.
The 28-year-old, of no fixed abode, also admitted possession of a Class B drug and was granted bail at Thames Magistrates' Court.
A date for his trial was set for 22 June at Stratford Magistrates' Court.
