Bromsgrove homeowners want estate to be adopted amid fees row
- Published
Residents of an estate in Worcestershire have said they want to be "adopted" by the council due to fees levied by private maintenance firms.
Homeowners in Bromsgrove's Cofton Hackett said they paid £174 a year in maintenance fees to FirstPort.
They said the bill, which covers upkeep to communal areas, was "extortionate", but the council said it was unable to adopt developments retrospectively.
FirstPort said it did all it could to keep costs to a minimum.
"Estate fees" emerge when a local council decides not to adopt areas of new housing estates, leaving the builder - or usually a third-party management company - with responsibility for roads and maintaining green spaces.
Even though they own the freehold of their properties and pay council tax, the homeowners face unregulated charges from private management companies for the maintenance of communal areas.
"We're feeling very disappointed and let down," said David Dixon, who moved to the estate in 2014.
"It isn't a private estate, anybody can come on and use it, but the residents have to pay for the maintenance and upkeep."
Although residents were informed of the fees when buying their homes, many claim the details of the costs were not made clear enough.
They told the BBC the original cost was £50 per year in 2014. While now standing at £174, they expect the fees to keep rising.
A spokesperson for FirstPort said the firm had been appointed to maintain the estate, including regular risk assessments.
It said the costs were covered by a service charge that is "carefully budgeted" each year.
"We do everything we can to keep costs to a minimum, whilst ensuring all works and services meet the required safety standards," they said.
Residents at Cofton Hackett have united and are calling for their estate to instead be managed by Bromsgrove District Council.
"We'd like adoption of this estate by the local authority," said resident Michael Pattison.
"Effectively the charges would be subsumed into the council tax, which would be fairer."
Council Leader Karen May said that while it was not possible under current planning law to force a private firm to hand over land for adoption, it was now policy that the council would seek to "adopt" estates when future planning applications were put forward.
The government is seeking to legislate on estate charges and ensure residents have the right to challenge the "reasonableness" of the fees and go to tribunal to appoint a manager for the services.
