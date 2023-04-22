Historic Evesham Abbey reopens after £1.3m restoration
An historic abbey dating back to the eighth century has reopened to the public after restoration work.
About £1.3m has been spent restoring Evesham Abbey and the works include opening the cloister and nave areas, which have been closed for 400 years.
"I feel very, very proud of all our volunteers because they've worked so hard," said Barrie Baldelli, who chairs the Evesham Abbey Trust.
The reopening will be marked with music and historic re-enactments.
The abbey is said to have been founded after a swineherd named Eof had a vision of the Virgin Mary on the site.
During the eight-year restoration project, the historic walls and cloister arch have been made safe and the gardens restored.
The cloister has been designed with trellises and climbing plants to give a sense of where the original walls would have stood.
"We've still got work to do but I can almost see the finish line," said Mr Baldelli.
"We're very conscious that we're of a certain age where we won't be around much longer," he added.
"A new generation has to be introduced to this site and understand its value and preserve it for future generations."
