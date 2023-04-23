Dozens of tractors in dementia charity run through Worcestershire
About 50 tractors paraded through Worcestershire on Saturday to raise money for a dementia charity.
Organiser Andy Tippen, who also took part, said the grand total raised from the event was £715.
"I'm very pleased with it," he said. "It was a super day."
The 48 tractors, led by a 1954 David Brown model, set off from the Three Counties Showground in Malvern and travelled for about 25 miles (40km) through the surrounding countryside.
Mr Tippen, who has previously organised similar events to raise money for children's charities, chose to support Dementia UK after his father-in-law was diagnosed with the condition.
"We've all experienced dementia in some way, whether we know someone with it or we've had the condition so we all feel very strongly to support that particular charity," said John Clifford, who led the procession.
He drove the David Brown model which he said his father "bought new for me when I left school at 15 - I'm now in my 80s".
The route took in Upton-on-Stour, Longdon and Castlemorton, however farmers came from as far as Hereford to support the event.
