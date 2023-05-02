CCTV released after sexual assault on Worcester school pupil
CCTV footage has been released after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while on her way to school.
West Mercia Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to, to help with their inquiries.
Rebecca Paley from the force said: "We understand that the CCTV image is from the back however the orange tie-dye top is very distinctive".
The incident happened at approximately 08:10 BST on 20 April in Tunnel Hill, Worcester.
The man in the photo is described as tall, about 20-years-old, with blackish/brown straight hair wearing an orange tie-dye jumper with black on it, greyish jogging bottoms and trainers, police said.
"I would encourage either the man in the picture or anyone who thinks they may recognise him to get in touch with police as soon as you're able to," Ms Paley said.
