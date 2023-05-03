Man comes forward in Worcester sexual assault appeal
A man has come forward after police released an image of a person they wanted to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.
A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Tunnel Hill, Worcester, while on her way to school on 20 April.
West Mercia Police said earlier that a 19-year-old man from Worcester had come forward at the city's police station.
"We would like to thank the members of the public who shared our appeal," the force added.
A spokesperson said the man had not been arrested but would be questioned by officers later.
