Worcestershire care home residents share advice for the King
- Published
Care home residents have shared messages of advice for the King ahead of the Coronation.
Staff at two Worcestershire homes have photographed each person with written advice, memories of 1953's Coronation, royal encounters and career choices.
Both Boynes & Willow Bank House care homes partnered with digital platform Lottie to run the activity.
Caroline, 70, based at Boynes care home, in Upton-upon-Severn, advises the King to "always be happy".
At Willow Bank House in Pershore, John, 85, remembers watching the Queen's coronation on TV as a child 70 years ago.
John, who was a doctor of computer chemistry, said his greatest achievement in life was his career.
He said he had chosen a field that had made him proud and advised the King to "do what he enjoys" during his reign.
Like John, Brian, aged 82, has shared his greatest achievement - which he said are his children.
He appreciated watching them mature as adults and becoming parents of their own.
Although a doting father, he advised his children to "think their decisions through and stay out of trouble".
Brian also sends that message to King Charles when handling the responsibility of his role.
Dorothy has found memories of seeing the Queen crowned in 1953.
At 18, her father purchased a black and white TV and invited neighbours inside to watch it with them.
As a former actress and a Cameo Players group member, Dorothy wants the King to "live life with no regrets".
Staff members said they had enjoyed the process of finding out more details of the residents' lives.
Alison Evans, Willow Bank staff member, said: "I find it fascinating listening to their stories. It reminds you that they were young once and have done many things in their long lives."
Another resident that shared his greatest achievement is Paul, 73, who said being a volunteer was the best thing he had done.
He wants King Charles to remember to "not get too tied up with work, and enjoy life".
Chris Donnelly, co-founder at Lottie Care Homes, said: "There's something special about hearing residents' memories of the Queen's coronation and now their excitement for King Charles."
He added: "A lot can be learned from older generations, even if you are a King."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk